STAGE 32 + NETFLIX WEBINAR

How Netflix Tapped LA Talent Incubator Stage 32 to Pull in Global Creatives

by | March 1, 2021 @ 3:16 PM

“The purpose of doing this … was to help people realize their pitches for serialized storytelling,” Netflix’s Christopher Mack says

An L.A.-based social network for film, TV and theater creators has seen a huge spike in interest and membership since the company partnered with Netflix to help people prepare pitches rooted in stories around the world. 

Richard “RB” Botto, founder and CEO of Stage 32, a 75,000 member hub for creators all over the world, said continuing response from old and new members to the Netflix workshop has accelerated the 10-year-old company’s mission to “democratize” entertainment industry access and opportunity for global creatives by fostering foot-in-the-door connections with high-level decision-makers and financiers.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

