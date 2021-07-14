‘Go-Big Show’ Renewed for Season 2 by TBS, DJ Khaled to Join Judging Panel

TBS has renewed its unscripted competition series “Go-Big Show” for a second season, with DJ Khaled joining as a celebrity judge.

Khaled will join the panel that includes Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer.

“Go-Big Show” showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. The debut season featured monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats. The program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head to head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s $100,000 prize.

“When you find a show and personalities that come together so authentically and bring joy and wow to an audience, you go big with your commitment to it,” Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV, said. “Viewers turned in week after week to see both what amazing acts our contestants could perform and what our judges reactions would be. We are committed to bringing this type of television to our fans for years to come.”

“DJ Khaled is a larger than life personality, so of course Khaled was our only option to go even bigger this season,” Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, added. “His energy is absolutely infectious and authentic. These contestants are the very best at what they do, and no one understands that kind of passion better than Khaled.”

“Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer; Rosario Dawson; and DJ Khaled.