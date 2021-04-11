‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Adds $13.3 Million in 2nd Weekend at Box Office

After taking a steep drop on Friday, Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” popped back up with $6.2 million gross from 3,084 theaters on Saturday, giving it an estimated second weekend total of $13.3 million and an overall domestic total of $69.5 million.

The long-term outlook for the MonsterVerse film looked somewhat unclear when Friday grosses dropped 67% to just under $4 million. But with the Saturday rebound, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is now looking like it is following the typical pattern of a Hollywood blockbuster with a 58% weekend-to-weekend drop, even if the overall numbers are diminished as theaters continue the months-long reopening process. The next step for the film is to see how it does in two weeks against fellow Warner release “Mortal Kombat” and whether growing interest in returning to the steadily rising number of open theaters can allow both to perform despite sharing the same core 18-45 male demographic.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” has already become the highest-grossing film in North America since the pandemic closed theaters a year ago, passing the $58.5 million total earned by “Tenet” on Friday, as it has enjoyed a wider release in the U.S. and Canada than the Christopher Nolan film ever did. And despite ongoing pandemic closures in Europe and South America, “GvK” is also set to eclipse the $365 million global total of “Tenet” in the coming week. The next goal for the film is to become the first movie since “Bad Boys for Life” to earn a domestic total of over $100 million.

As for the rest of the Top 5, Universal’s “Nobody” and Sony/Screen Gems’ “The Unholy” are in a narrow race for the No. 2 spot, with “Nobody” getting the edge with an estimated $2.65 million from 2,400 theaters and an estimated $15.6 million total after three weekends. “The Unholy” has an estimated $2.4 million in its second weekend from 1,850 theaters and a 10-day total of $6.6 million.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” is in fourth with $2.1 million in its sixth weekend, continuing to show the same legs at the box office that “The Croods: A New Age” showed this past winter despite its availability as a premium on-demand rental. The animated film starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina now has a domestic total of $35.2 million, slightly ahead of the pace set by “Croods 2,” which grossed $34.5 million after six weekends.

Completing the Top 5 is the lone new release of the weekend, Lionsgate/AGC Studios’ “Voyagers,” which opened to $1.35 million from 1,972 screens. The sci-fi thriller has received poor reviews with a 27% critics Rotten Tomatoes score and a C from CinemaScore audience polls. Lionsgate was paid a distribution fee for the film, which was produced by AGC on a reported $24 million budget.