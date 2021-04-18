‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Reaches $80 Million as U.S. Box Office Slows Down Again

On a weekend where the film industry is still grappling with the closure of Pacific Theaters and ArcLight Cinemas, the box office slowed down again as the theaters that have reopened await new releases. For now, fellow Warner title “Godzilla vs. Kong” will stay No. 1 with $7.7 million in its third weekend in 3,001 locations, giving it a domestic total of $80.5 million.

Universal’s “Nobody” stays in second with $2.5 million in its fourth weekend from 2,405 locations. The film was made available as a premium on-demand title thanks to Universal’s theatrical window deal with AMC and Cinemark, but has held consistently in the $2 million range over the past three weekends as it has quietly accumulated a total of $19 million domestic and $34.5 million internationally.

Sony/Screen Gems’ “The Unholy” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” are in a narrow race for third with “Unholy” holding an edge with $2 million from 2,057 locations in its third weekend and a $9.5 million total. “Raya” earned $1.9 million from 1,945 locations in its seventh weekend for a domestic total of $37.6 million. Warner Bros.’ “Tom & Jerry” completes the top 5 with $1.09 million from 2,028 screens in its eighth weekend for a $42.5 million domestic total.

