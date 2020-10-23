The price of gold is at an all-time high — $500 more per ounce than it was last year — and so is the risk on “Gold Rush” spinoff “White Water.”

Discovery Channel has renewed “Gold Rush: White Water” for a fourth season, TheWrap has learned, and is also bringing back after-show “The Dirt” hosted by Christo Doyle.

Both return on Friday, Nov. 13. Yes, Friday the 13th. Pretty ominous considering the crazy risks these crazy gold miners take.

TheWrap can also first reveal the trailer for “Gold Rush: White Water” Season 4. Get your first look at the insanity via the video above — possibly between your fingers.

Also Read: 'Street Outlaws' Star 'Kentucky' Chris Ellis Dies at 39

Below is the Discovery Channel’s description for Season 4:

Fred Hurt has mined in Alaska for 17 seasons and even worked Porcupine Creek several years before the Hoffman crew and “Gold Rush” cameras ever turned up. He is a straight shooting, self-taught gold miner who has worked and fought with his son, Dustin since he was a kid. This season, Fred shocks everyone with his choice of dive site at the Trifecta, dredging 20 feet to bedrock on a hunch about a plunge pool filled with nuggets. But, at 76 years old, Fred knows this could be his last season diving for gold in Alaska and is determined to hit the jackpot and prove his son, Dustin wrong this year before he ends what could be his last season diving in Alaska’s raging gold creeks.

It continues:

Just downstream from Fred’s Trifecta site, Dustin Hurt pushes his operation closer than ever to the edge, on his quest for millions in gold. Dustin sunk his life savings into buying a mile of claims along McKinley Creek back in 2013 and has since been on the hunt for life-changing gold that will make that gamble pay-off. After finding a one-ounce nugget at the end of last season, Dustin needs to get back to Rockfall Ravine to clean out the jackpot that could change his life. He has the crew and the equipment to get to the places the old-timers could never reach. He returns knowing he’s on the gold, he’s found the monster nuggets and is ready for the payday of a lifetime.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“Gold Rush: White Water” is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates and Tim Dalby are executive producers, Ben Allen and Keith McCormick are series producers and Adam Hayes is head of production for “Gold Rush’ programming.

“The Dirt” is produced for Discovery Channel by Discovery Creative and Public School Productions with Christo Doyle, Mary Baquet and Matt Katzive as executive producers and Brent Butler as co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

The fourth season of “Gold Rush: White Water” premieres Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. “The Dirt” will air at 10.