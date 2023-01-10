We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet — See the A-List Arrivals (Photos)

Check out all the red carpet photos from the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

| January 10, 2023 @ 3:53 PM
The 80th Annual Golden Globes are underway at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. After days of heavy rain, Mother Nature decided to give the attendees a much needed break. Check out all the star-studded arrivals.

"Top Gun" star Glen Powell traded in his flight uniform for black tie.

"Severance" star Britt Lower's gown had a striking color contrast.

Heidi Klum showed some skin in this feathered mini with a high slit.

Laverne Cox led E!'s coverage live from the red carpet.

"Babylon" star Li Jun Li looked ethereal in white.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's look was anything but "elementary." The nominated actress looked gorgeous in this sequined stunner.

Tim Burton donned all-black, of course.