Golden Globes Delay 2021 Nominations Until February

The Hollywood Foreign Press has also extended the eligibility period for feature films

| July 27, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 72nd Golden Globes ceremony (NBC)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released its timetable for the 2021 Golden Globes, including delaying the announcement of nominees and the extension on eligibility for films.

Films with release dates set through the show’s scheduled date of Feb. 28 will be eligible for Golden Globes this year, meaning that the nomination processes for television and film categories will have different dates. After the unified submission deadline of Nov. 30, the nomination period for TV categories will be from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12, while the nomination period for film categories will be held Jan. 13-30.

Nominations will be announced on Feb. 3.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are set to return as hosts of the Golden Globes, which has been delayed along with the rest of the awards season calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Films that were set for theatrical release but were released on streaming or on-demand due to theater closures will be eligible for Golden Globes and Academy Awards next year.

The new calendar also means that the results of the Golden Globes could influence Oscar nominations, as the nomination process for the Academy Awards (which will be held on April 11) will not start until a week after the Globes are aired. Nominations for the Oscars, which are determined by over 8,500 Academy members are typically announced prior to the Globes ceremony.

