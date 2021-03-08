golden globes hfpa 2021

NBC

Inside Golden Globes’ Diversity Promise: Too Late for Meaningful Change?

by | March 8, 2021 @ 10:45 AM

“The HFPA is a creation of Hollywood’s own making, and we as an industry have been complicit in the erasure of Black journalists,” one Black writer says

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which awards the Golden Globes, has already taken steps to make good on the group’s onstage promise at its Feb. 28 telecast to add Black members to its ranks, but some longtime observers say it may be too late for the group to make meaningful change.

The 40-second statement at the Globes by HFPA president Ali Sar, former president Meher Tatna and Helen Hoehne, a member from Germany, followed a Feb. 21 Los Angeles Times exposé highlighting the fact that the 87-member HFPA has no Black members, as well as a Feb. 26 demand to diversify its membership from Time’s Up.

