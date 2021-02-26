Golden Globes Hit With #TimesUpGlobes Protest Over HFPA’s No Black Members

Just two days ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, the Time’s Up organization on Friday launched a #TimesUpGlobes protest campaign over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that hands out the honors.

“Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Member Out of 87” reads the messaging of the group, which Time’s Up encouraged Hollywood figures to share on their social platforms.

The group singled out recent reports by the Los Angeles Times and New York Times over the fact that the 87-member group currently has not a single Black member.

