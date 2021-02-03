The nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are about in! See the list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes below.
Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. Poehler will host the awards show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes are typically held, while Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room, which is inside NBC’s corporate headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
So a little more “coast to coast” this year.
Much like other awards shows in the age of corona, the Golden Globes, which traditionally air on the first Sunday of the calendar year as the kickoff to awards season, were pushed back due to the pandemic. Additional information regarding the structure of the telecast will be announced at a later date. It is not known yet how many people (or if anyone at all) will be in attendance at the bicoastal ceremony or if all the winners and presenters will appear virtually.
The 78th Annual Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA. Ali Sar is president of the HFPA. Amy Thurlow, president of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, executive vice president of television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers for the show.
Find last year’s Golden Globes winners here. The biggest individual winner of the January 2019 evening was “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” with three victories. On the big screen, “1917,” “Joker” and “Rocketman” received two awards apiece. In terms of television, “Chernobyl,” “Fleabag” and “Succession” each won a pair of Golden Globes.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
“The Father” (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
“Mank” (Netflix; Netflix)
“Nomadland” (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
“Promising Young Woman” (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
“The Trial of The Chicago 7” (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Riz Ahmen, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
“Music” (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
“Palm Springs” (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
“The Prom” (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
James Corden, “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
“Over the Moon” (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
“Anther Round” (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
“La Llorona” (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)
“The Life Ahead” (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)
“Minari” (USA) (Plan B; A24)
“Two of Us” (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami…”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Jack Fincher, “Mank”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”
James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Music by: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
THE CROWN – NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
THE MANDALORIAN – DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
OZARK – NETFLIX (MRC Television)
RATCHED – NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
OLIVIA COLMAN THE CROWN
JODIE COMER KILLING EVE
EMMA CORRIN THE CROWN
LAURA LINNEY OZARK
SARAH PAULSON RATCHED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
JASON BATEMAN OZARK
JOSH O’CONNOR THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL
AL PACINO HUNTERS
MATTHEW RHYS PERRY MASON
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
EMILY IN PARIS – NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT – HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
THE GREAT – HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)
SCHITT’S CREEK – POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)
TED LASSO – APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LILY COLLINS EMILY IN PARIS
KALEY CUOCO THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ELLE FANNING THE GREAT
JANE LEVY ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
CATHERINE O’HARA SCHITT’S CREEK
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
DON CHEADLE BLACK MONDAY
NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT
EUGENE LEVY SCHITT’S CREEK
JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
NORMAL PEOPLE – HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT – NETFLIX (Netflix)
SMALL AXE – AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
THE UNDOING – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
UNORTHODOX – NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
CATE BLANCHETT MRS. AMERICA
DAISY EDGAR-JONES NORMAL PEOPLE
SHIRA HAAS UNORTHODOX
NICOLE KIDMAN THE UNDOING
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BRYAN CRANSTON YOUR HONOR
JEFF DANIELS THE COMEY RULE
HUGH GRANT THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE THE GOOD LORD BIRD
MARK RUFFALO I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
GILLIAN ANDERSON THE CROWN
HELENA BONHAM CARTER THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER OZARK
ANNIE MURPHY SCHITT’S CREEK
CYNTHIA NIXON RATCHED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
JOHN BOYEGA SMALL AXE
BRENDAN GLEESON THE COMEY RULE
DANIEL LEVY SCHITT’S CREEK
JIM PARSONS HOLLYWOOD
DONALD SUTHERLAND THE UNDOING