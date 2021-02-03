The nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are about in! See the list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes below.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. Poehler will host the awards show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes are typically held, while Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room, which is inside NBC’s corporate headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

So a little more “coast to coast” this year.

Much like other awards shows in the age of corona, the Golden Globes, which traditionally air on the first Sunday of the calendar year as the kickoff to awards season, were pushed back due to the pandemic. Additional information regarding the structure of the telecast will be announced at a later date. It is not known yet how many people (or if anyone at all) will be in attendance at the bicoastal ceremony or if all the winners and presenters will appear virtually.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA. Ali Sar is president of the HFPA. Amy Thurlow, president of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, executive vice president of television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers for the show.

Find last year’s Golden Globes winners here. The biggest individual winner of the January 2019 evening was “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” with three victories. On the big screen, “1917,” “Joker” and “Rocketman” received two awards apiece. In terms of television, “Chernobyl,” “Fleabag” and “Succession” each won a pair of Golden Globes.

