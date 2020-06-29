Joseph James DeAngelo — the suspected “Golden State Killer” charged with murder and kidnapping — is expected to plead guilty on Monday during a court hearing in Sacramento.

Police say DeAngelo’s crime spree spanned from 1974 to 1986. Thirteen people were murdered, more than 50 were raped and hundreds of others were attacked during that timeframe, according to authorities.

In 2018, due to new DNA evidence coming to light, DeAngelo was charged with 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of kidnapping to commit robbery. Because of the statute of limitations, the charges linked to the rapes were filed as kidnapping charges instead.

Tune in to the hearing live here.

Also Read: 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark': 4 Details From Episode 1 of Michelle McNamara's Golden State Killer Search