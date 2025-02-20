‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

You have seen countless buddy-cop comedies, but now it’s time for a sibling-cop comedy. And so arrives The CW’s “Good Cop/Bad Cop.”

In this series, Leighton Meester and Luke Cook star as siblings working at a police station that just so happens to be run by their father, played by Clancy Brown. Apparently, law enforcement is the family business.

Here is everything you need to know about the new series and, more importantly, when you’ll be able to watch new episodes.

“Good Cop/Bad Cop” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Is it streaming?

If you want to catch episodes live, you will have to rely on cable, over on The CW. But, each episode will be available to watch on the CW website the following day.

When do new episodes come out?

There will be eight episodes in total for the series, each an hour long. Here’s the schedule as we know it so far.

Episode 1 — “Peace in the Valley” — airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 2 — “The King’s Assassin” — airs Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

airs Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 3 — “Mr. Popular” — airs Wednesday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

airs Wednesday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 4 — “Found Footage” — airs Wednesday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

airs Wednesday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 5 — “Family Trees” — airs Wednesday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET

airs Wednesday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 6 — “Explosions” — airs Wednesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET

What is “Good Cop/Bad Cop” about?

The series “follows an odd couple sister-and-brother detective team as they investigate crimes in the small picturesque Pacific Northwest town of Eden Vale, while contending with the oddball residents, the Chief of their force (who happens to be their father) and their own complicated relationship” per the official logline.

Who stars in the show?

“Good Cop/Bad Cop” stars Leighton Meester and Luke Cook as cop siblings working under their police chief father, played by Clancy Brown.

Watch the trailer: