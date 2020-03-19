TV Medical Dramas Donate Their Masks, Medical Supplies to Hospitals in Need During Pandemic

Fox’s “The Resident” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor” are two TV medical dramas that are donating their production’s medical supplies to hospitals in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today.”

Representatives for the Matt Czuchry-led medical drama, which films in Atlanta, confirmed to TheWrap that this donation was in fact from the Fox series.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for “The Good Doctor” says the ABC show, starring Freddie Highmore, plans to donate its masks and other medical supplies in Vancouver, Canada.

These donations couldn’t come at a better time, as hospitals are currently facing serious shortages of everyday materials, including face masks, which their health-care workers need in order to continue working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Resident” is one of many TV shows that have had to suspend or delay production over the last couple weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You can see a complete list of the series that are on hold, which TheWrap will continue to update as more information becomes available, here.

