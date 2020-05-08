Good news for “Good Eats” fans: Alton Brown and Food Network will be cooking up new episodes, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

“Gettin’ more!” Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Food Network parent company Discovery Inc., told TheWrap Thursday, when we asked if we were, well, gettin’ more “Good Eats.”

“Isn’t [Alton] amazing? He’s one of those guys… I wish we could get it done faster,” she added. “He writes it, he conceives it, directs it, he’s just this craftsman with these shows, which is why they are so amazing. It does take a little while to get it right.”

Also Read: All the Summer Broadcast TV Shows Completed Pre-Pandemic, From 'Titan Games' to 'Agents of SHIELD'

Brown’s beloved series returned back in August 2019 after a seven-year break with an 11-episode 15th season, aptly titled “Good Eats: The Return.”

In October, Food Network president Courtney White told TheWrap the cable channel was in talks with Brown about a Season 16, but no formal renewal had been made. Now we know that there is definitely more in the works — we just don’t know when you’ll get it.

“There’s certain people who really are artists in a special way and nobody can help them, nobody can mess with it, and when it comes, it’s better than you can imagine,” Finch told us.

Also Read: Why Alton Brown Was 'Waiting on Technology' to End 7-Year Break From 'Good Eats'

By the way, Brown previously told TheWrap he’s on board for more “Good Eats,” as long as you’re watching it.

“That will be determined completely by ratings,” Brown said in August. “If people watch it, then the answer will be ‘yes.’ If people don’t watch it, the answer will be a resounding ‘no.’ Because it’s way too much work to do if nobody is going to be watching it. It’s a very different kind of show,” Brown said of the scripted, single-camera primetime cooking show. “We’ll see if people are ready for that again. I think that the fans will be, because they haven’t stopped asking for it in the last six years. But will that be enough people to keep it on air? I don’t know. Who knows?”