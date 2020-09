Alton Brown Sets ‘Good Eats’ Halloween Special at Food Network

Alton Brown and Food Network have cooked up a wickedly sweet Halloween treat for “Good Eats” fans: The cable channel will air a new “Good Eats” primetime special from Brown next month. And yes, of course it’s about candy.

Here’s the official description for the episode, courtesy of “Food Network”: “Just in time for Halloween, Alton Brown tells the mysterious tale of a ghoulish 100-year-old cookbook in the cinematic Good Eats primetime special ‘The House That Dripped Chocolate.’ Premiering on Thursday, October 8th at 9pm ET/PT and shot in black and white, the story begins when a cook, played by Brown, buys an old candy cookbook that turns out to be cursed. Every time he makes a treat, the tricks get weirder… not to mention more painful.”

“Nobody but the incomparable Alton Brown could thrill our viewers with a ghost story about a haunted cookbook,” Food Network president Courtney White said in a statement . “‘Good Eats’ fans and chocolate lovers everywhere are in for a real treat with the tale he has prepared for them this Halloween.”

“I’ve been itching to make a classic-style horror film for decades,” Brown added. “I finally got to scratch it. And, the candy is darned tasty!”

After retooling old episodes of “Good Eats” for new series “Good Eats: Reloaded,” Brown formally returned to “Good Eats” in August 2019 following a seven-year break with an 11-episode 15th season, aptly titled “Good Eats: The Return.”

As TheWrap previously reported in May, Food Network and Brown have plans to produce more new installments of “Good Eats” together, with the Halloween special marking the first fresh episode to air since December 2019.

The “Good Eats” Halloween special, “The House That Dripped Chocolate,” premieres Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9/8c on Food Network.

