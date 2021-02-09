Alton Brown’s ‘Good Eats’ Heads to Discovery+ With New Episodes

New episodes of Alton Brown’s “Good Eats” are coming, but not to the channel that you might expect.

Three new installments of Brown’s “Good Eats: The Return” will launch Thursday, Feb. 18 on Discovery’s new streaming service, discovery+, rather than debuting on the show’s longtime home, Food Network.

Per Discovery+, “In the series that inspired a generation of food fans, Alton explores the origins of ingredients, decodes culinary customs and presents food and equipment trends. Punctuated by unusual interludes, simple preparations and unconventional discussions, each episode features food in its finest and funniest form.”

The first three Discovery+ episodes of “Good Eats” will cover bone marrow, cold brew coffee and fried breads: “In the premiere episodes, Alton tackles bone marrow and delivers everything you need to know to enjoy ‘God’s butter’ at home; opens all-new dimensions of coffee enjoyment with an exploration of cold brew – and no, iced coffee isn’t the same thing; and takes on two very different fried breads, each with a twist. Upcoming topics include immersion cooking, Bibimbap, dried seaweeds, the science and technique of making “real” bagels at home and lactic acid bacteria, which can make fruits and vegetables longer lasting with great taste.”

Also Read: Alton Brown Sets 'Good Eats' Halloween Special at Food Network

Remaining episodes from the new season of “Good Eats,” which is technically the show’s 16th season, will roll out every Thursday for the next five weeks on Discovery+.

“Alton’s one-of-a-kind way of exploring food from every angle has garnered him devoted fans who cannot get enough ‘Good Eats,'” said Food Network president Courtney White said. “These new episodes are brilliant, hilarious and filled with cutting-edge food content as only Alton can deliver.”

Brown added: “This is hands down my favorite season of ‘Good Eats’ episodes we’ve ever cranked out and I’m proud to have them, and the entire ‘Good Eats’ library, finally available in one place.”

“Good Eats” returned to Food Network back in August 2019 after a seven-year break with an 11-episode 15th season, aptly titled “Good Eats: The Return.” The show originally premiered on Food Network in 1999 and ran for thirteen years.