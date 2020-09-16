Go Pro Today

'Good Fight' Creators to Adapt 'Happy Face' Podcast for CBS All Access

Based on the iHeartMedia podcast, "Happy Face" tells the true story of a women who finds out her father is a notorious serial killer

Robert & Michelle King

“The Good Fight” creators Robert and Michelle King will adapt iHeartMedia’s “Happy Face” podcast into a TV series for CBS All Access.

The series, which will be written by Jennifer Cacicio, centers on the true story of Melissa Moore, who discovered at age 15 that her father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face.

As an adult, Melissa changed her name, guarded her secret and cut off all ties to her father, who is currently serving life in prison. But when he contacts her to take credit for more victims, she is pulled into an extraordinary investigation into her father’s crimes, the impact they had on his victims’ families and into a reckoning with her own identity.

The streamer has opened a writers room that will be overseen by Cacicio, who worked with the Kings on the upcoming Showtime drama “Your Honor.” Cacicio will executive produce alongside the Kings and their CBS TV Studios-based King Size Productions head Liz Glotzer. Moore, who created the podcast, will also executive produce alongside iHeart Media’s Bob Pittman and Conal Byrne.

CBS All Access will be renamed Paramount+ early next year as ViacomCBS seeks to make the five-year-old streaming service a bigger player in the space.

Related Content