‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Fantasy Series (Photos)

Our favorite angel and demon duo are back in “Good Omens” Season 2: All six episodes hit Prime Video streaming on July 28. This time around, the odd couple (played, of course, by David Tennant and Michael Sheen) is tasked with helping hide Gabriel (Jon Hamm) from both sides of the celestial divide until he can regain his memory.

Here are the returning and new characters and what other projects you may have seen the cast in before.

David Tennant as Crowley

Tennant, best known as the 10th Doctor on “Doctor Who,” plays fallen angel Crowley, whose relationship with Aziraphale pre-dates the creation of humans. The stylish demon often finds himself afoul of both heaven and hell. The Scottish actor also starred in “Broadchurch” and Marvel’s “Jessica Jones.”

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

The Welsh actor, whose films include “Underworld,” “Frost/Nixon” and “The Queen,” plays fussy angel Aziraphale. Unlike his fellow cherubim, he has developed a taste for human things and runs a rare bookshop in London. Sheen also starred in the Showtime series “Masters of Sex.”

Jon Hamm as Gabriel

The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” star plays archangel Gabriel. In the second season, he goes missing and turns up at Aziraphale’s bookshop — naked — with no idea who he is or what he’s doing there. Hamm’s films include “Baby Driver,” “The Town” and Confess, Fletch.” He also plays tech titan Paul Marks in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

Miranda Richardson as Shax

The “Sleepy Hollow” actress played psychic Madame Tracy in Season 1. Now she’s back as new character Shax, a demon who has taken over Crowley’s coveted position in hell after he helped Aziraphale a bit too often. Richardson’s credits include “The Crying Game” and memorably played Rita Skeeter in the “Harry Potter” films and voiced evil Mrs. Tweedy in “Chicken Run.”

Maggie Service as Maggie

Maggie is a new character who runs Aziraphale’s favorite record shop. Business isn’t great, but since he also happens to be her landlord, he doesn’t press her on the rent. She develops a crush on local coffee purveyor Nina, which is one-sided until Crowley and Aziraphale get involved. Service played Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1 and has also appeared in “Miranda,” “Doctor Who” and “Red Dwarf.”

Nina Sosanya as Nina

Sosanya, who has previously appeared in “Love Actually,” “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Killing Eve,” plays Nina, who runs the “Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death” shop near Aziraphale’s bookshop.

Shelley Conn as Beelzebub

Conn, perhaps best known for playing Lady Mary Sharma in the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” reprises her role as the devil, aka Beelzebub. Naturally, she’s displeased with maverick Crowley most of the time.

Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel

Sepulveda plays a junior angel who is sent to earth to help find Gabriel. Her attempts to pass herself off as human are less than convincing. She played Vicki in the Showtime series “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and next appears in Gareth Evans’ drama “Havoc” with Tom Hardy and Timothy Olyphant.

Doon Mackichan as Michael

The “Smack the Pony” star is back again as the archangel Michael, who is dead set on finding what’s happened to Gabriel.

Gloria Obianyo as Uriel

Uriel, another heavenly squad member, is played by Gloria Obianyo. Her films include “Dune,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and “High Life.”

Liz Carr as Saraqael

When she was cast as Saraqael, Neil Gaiman himself touted the actress, comedian and disability rights activist as “brilliant” and proclaimed that her character is “an angel you do not want to mess with.” She previously played Clarissa Mullery on “Silent Witness” and Dr. Marlow Rhodes on “The OA.”