Jon Hamm to Reprise Archangel Gabriel Role for ‘Good Omens’ Season 2

Jon Hamm will reprise his role as Archangel Gabriel in the upcoming second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Michael Sheen- and David Tennant-led “Good Omens,” the streaming service said Thursday.

With the first season of “Good Omens” having been based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name, the second season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Dubbed “Good Omens 2,” the sequel to the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved novel, this batch of episodes will feature the return of “Good Omens” alums Hamm as Gabriel and Doon Mackichan as the angel Michael, as well as the introduction of the angels Saraqael (Liz Carr) and Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda), and the previously announced Gloria Obianyo’s Uriel.

Additionally, the second season of the Prime Video show — which is halfway through production in Scotland — has cast Shelley Conn as “another key character from Hell this season.” That could mean a demon like Crowley — or something else entirely.

“’Good Omens 2’ just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss,” Gaiman, who is writer and co-showrunner on the series, said in a statement Thursday. “The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of ‘Good Omens.’”

Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner added: “I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more ‘Good Omens’ as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the ‘Good Omens 2’ family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role.”

Gaiman and Mackinnon (who worked with Gaiman on Season 1) are executive producers and co-showrunners on “Good Omens 2,” with Mackinnon also directing. Additional executive producers include Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore (who is co-writer alongside Gaiman), and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole.

“Good Omens 2” is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.