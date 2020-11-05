‘Good Place’ Actor William Jackson Harper to Star in ‘Love Life’ Season 2

“The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper will topline the second season of HBO Max’s anthology romcom “Love Life.”

Anna Kenrick starred in the first season, which debuted along with the launch of the WarnerMedia-backed streaming service. She starred as Darby, a New York woman looking for love, in the first season, along with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Sasha Compere.

It will follow Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. HBO Max previously said her character will “appear occasionally” in the second season, which will again be set in New York.

From creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd, the comedy anthology series is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Harper is best known for starring as Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s “The Good Place,” which finished its four-season run early this year, and recently wrapped production on Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” drama for Amazon. He is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jill Fritzo PR and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.