‘Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur Is Writing a Book About How to Be Good

Well here’s some forking great news: “The Good Place” creator Mike Schur is taking everything he learned from the four seasons he spent running the now-ended heavenly comedy series and putting all that he’s learned about good to good use by writing a book about how to be good.

Schur, who is also the co-creator of NBC comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks & Recreation,” has tentatively titled the work, his first-ever book, “How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to Do, In Every Possible Situation.”

The book will “use humor and philosophy to determine how we should deal with the large and small ethical challenges we all face every day,” according to publisher Simon & Schuster, which has acquired the rights to “How to Be Good.”

Also Read: 'The Good Place': Now You Can Make Your Own Sexy Chidi Calendar

“Schur will take readers on a journey through the 2500-year discussion of ethics, explaining and poking fun at these grand ideas, and sketching a roadmap for how we ought to act. The project will include contributions from Professor Todd May of Clemson University, who served as an advisor on ‘The Good Place.'”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Simon & Schuster on this project,” Schur said in a statement. “I don’t know how to write a book, but Eamon assured me that wouldn’t be a problem.”

Eamon Dolan, vice president and executive editor at Simon & Schuster added: “What drew us immediately to Mike’s book is the same quality that has drawn millions to his work on television — its ability to be profound and funny at the same time.”

Also Read: 'The Good Place' Series Finale Ratings Aren't Heavenly - But They're Good for This Season

“How to Be Good” is set to be released in Fall 2021.

Schur’s Kristen Bell and Ted Danson-led “Good Place” aired its series finale, “Whenever You’re Ready,” on Jan. 30. Readers can find out how the Soul Squad’s four-season journey concluded by checking our recap here.