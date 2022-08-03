Jazmin is getting her happily ever after in this Thursday’s episode of Freeform’s “Good Trouble.” In a sneak peek, exclusive to TheWrap, the bride walks down the aisle, beaming with joy on her big day.

Set to an instrumental version of Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” the clip features Jazmin, played by “Pose” actress Hailie Sahar, smiling as she waltzes down the aisle in a beautiful off-the-shoulder wedding gown. As she’s walking, she pauses to put her hand to her ear before waving at the crowd, encouraging them to cheer for her and her soon-to-be husband, Spencer.

The camera pans, and we see the Coterie family — including Malika (Zuri Adele), Alice (Sherry Cola), and Dennis (Josh Pence) — beaming as they clap for her. Even though she doesn’t live at The Coterie, she’s always been part of the fray as Gael’s (Tommy Martinez) sister.

Jazmin revealed she and Spencer were engaged in Season 3, the same day that Gael was introducing his parents to Isabella, who is pregnant with his child. Although her relationship with her parents has been rocky, the above clip reveals that they’re also there for her wedding day.

On Tuesday, Freeform announced that “Good Trouble” has been renewed for a fifth season. Ahead of the Season 4B premiere, some of the cast spoke with TheWrap about creating the on-screen representation they wish they’d had when they were younger.

Martinez said that he wasn’t able to turn to television much during his youth, but now that he’s able to portray character like Gael, who is a bisexual Latino learning to navigate a tumultuous relationship with his family, he’s taking notes.

“I had too much s— to figure out on my own and find a direction in my life that I didn’t really have much time to really sit down and watch a lot of things,” Martinez said. “But, I have learned so much through the writing that they give Gael in terms of standing up for all the things that matter the most.”

“Good Trouble” airs on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.