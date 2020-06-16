Google has banned conservative website The Federalist and Zero Hedge, a right-leaning financial blog, from using its ad platform for what readers have posted in the comments section of their websites, a Google rep told TheWrap on Tuesday.

The comments, focused on the recent protests and riots stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, violated Google’s policy against “dangerous and derogatory” content, according to the rep.

Google’s policy prohibits “content that incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Zero Hedge is currently demonetized and unable to make money from Google ads, the rep said, but The Federalist, since it was just notified, is not currently demonetized. The two sites are not permanently banned from using Google’s ad platform, the rep added; if they were to remove the comments, they will be able to continue getting revenue from Google ads.

NBC News was the first to report the bans, but the Google rep pushed back against the outlet’s framing of the story. NBC News reported the outlets were punished for posting unsubstantiated claims about recent Black Lives Matter protests after the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a British nonprofit group, told Google they were earning ad revenue from stories pushing unfounded and racist claims about the protests.

NBC pointed to a recent post from Zero Hedge claiming the protests were “fake,” as well as an article from The Federalist “claiming the media had been lying about looting and violence during the protests” — without linking to specific examples.

While Google said this didn’t factor into its decision, Zero Hedge recently posted an article claiming the protests are “fake” and “manufactured.” The Federalist, which was co-founded by Ben Domenech, a conservative writer and husband to Meghan McCain, has published several articles condemning rioting and looting in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The site has also ripped the media and Democrats for their response, or lack thereof, to rioting and looting.

“The legacy media and the Democratic Party have likewise struggled to muster the moral firmness to condemn the rioters,” Federalist writer Nathanael Blake wrote earlier this month. “The establishment left has an immune disorder: Its leaders are incapable of standing against radicals who use the rhetoric of social justice as a cover for evil deeds. Thus, many Democratic mayors and governors have let their cities be destroyed, and Democratic leaders have justified violence and looting as conducive to the cause of racial justice.”

Both The Federalist and Zero Hedge did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Zero Hedge’s inability to make money off of Google ads comes just a few days after the site’s Twitter account was reinstated; Twitter had removed its account after Zero Hedge had said COVID-19 was created in a Chinese lab.