GOP Jan. 6 Committee Member Adam Kinzinger Joins CNN Days After Leaving Congress

Republican Adam Kinzinger has lined up a new gig just days after the formal end of his congressional career: Senior Political Commentator on CNN.

The ex-congressman, a member of the Jan. 6 committee who emerged as a critic of Donald Trump and the larger Republican party over the last 2 years, made his unannounced debut on the network during Wednesday’s episode of “Erin Burnett Outfront.”

Kinzinger, who represented Illinois’ 16th district has been a staple on CNN over the last 2 years thanks to his membership on the committee. As a result, there has for months been speculation he would end up on the network once he left congress. He announced he wouldn’t seek reelection in October 2021.

Kinzinger is welcomed on air in his new role as Senior Political Commentator pic.twitter.com/IsVcUdt2tV — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2023

Kinzinger is an Air Force veteran who served in both of the Iraq wars; he remains in the Air National Guard as a Lt. Colonel.