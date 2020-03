Goran Visnjic Cast as Dracula in ABC’s ‘The Brides’ Drama Pilot

“Timeless” alum Goran Višnjić has been cast as Count Dracula in ABC’s “The Brides” drama pilot, a spokesperson for the broadcast network tells TheWrap.

He joins Gina Torres and Katherine Reis on the potential series, which hails from “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is described as “a sexy contemporary reimagining of ‘Dracula.'”

“The Brides” is “a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart,” according to its logline. “With strong horror elements, ‘The Brides’ is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.”

Višnjić will play Dracula, “The powerful, ageless, and iconic King of Night who ‘turned’ each of his three brides, Dracula is left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives — Cleo, Renée and Lily — flee to start a new life together.”

Torres and Reis will play two of Dracula’s brides, while the third has yet to be cast.

Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the pilot and executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Maggie Kiley is set to direct.

“The Brides” hails from ABC Studios, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions.

Višnjić is best known for his roles on NBC’s long-running medical drama “ER” and fan-favorite time-hopping series “Timeless.” His other TV credits include Hulu’s “Dollface,” Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet,” CBS’ “Extant” and the upcoming second season of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.” On the big screen, he will next appear in the independent feature “Fatima.”

He is repped by Management 360, WME and Attorney Barry Tyerman.