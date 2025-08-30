Gordon Ramsay Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Removal Surgery: ‘Please Don’t Forget to Wear Your Sunscreen’

Gordon Ramsay revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer and has since had it removed. The British celebrity chef and restaurateur took to social media to show his surgery scars – and promised they weren’t the elective kind.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!” Ramsay, who is best know for creating and hosting the cooking reality show “Hell’s Kitchen,” said in an Instagram post on Friday. “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend.”

The post was coupled with images of his surgery removal site, which was made near his ear and jawline.

“I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund,” he jokingly added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Basal cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that starts in the basal cells, which are responsible for producing new skin cells as old ones die off. The cancer typically appears on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun.

“Avoiding the sun and using sunscreen may help protect against basal cell carcinoma,” the Mayo Clinic says.