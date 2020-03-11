‘High Fidelity’ Reboot’s Thomas Doherty, 3 Others Join HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Sequel Series
Tavi Gevinson, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno also added
Margeaux Sippell | March 11, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Last Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 10:14 AM
Courtesy of HBO Max
HBO Max has added four new actors to the cast of its “Gossip Girl” sequel series, including Thomas Doherty, who played Scottish musician Liam opposite Zoë Kravitz on Hulu’s “High Fidelity” reboot.
Tavi Gevinson (“Twilight Zone”), Adam Chanler-Berat (“Amelie”), and Zion Moreno (“Claws”) were also added to the cast. Doherty’s other credits include “Catherine the Great” on HBO and Disney’s “Descendants 2.”
They all join previously announced cast members including “Code Black” alum Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay in the sequel series to the original 2007 CW series.
The 10-episode sequel takes place eight years after the events of original series, which starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. Josh Schwartz, who developed The CW series, and Stephanie Savage are both returning as executive producers, along with Joshua Safran, who will write the script. “Gossip Girl” was based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar.
Here is the description from HBO Max: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.
“Gossip Girl” aired for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 and was one of the first original series for The CW. HBO Max will launch in May and cost $14.99 a month.
