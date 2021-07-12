‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts as Most-Watched New Series Since HBO Max Launch

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot debuted last Thursday and grabbed the title of most-watched new series since the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service launched last May, when counting its first weekend of availability, per the platform.

Additionally, the continuation of The CW series, which ran from 2007-2012, also “saw a greater proportion of new subscribers choosing it as the first thing to watch after signing up” than any other Max original series, per HBO Max.

According to the streaming service, “Within an hour of the episode’s premiere at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, the show was trending No. 11 nationwide on Twitter, continuing as a Top 5 trend through mid-day.” HBO Max says that there were also “15 billion impressions” of “Gossip Girl” content on TikTok on pegged to launch.

In the week ahead of the reboot’s premiere, HBO Max saw a 200% increase in viewership of the first season of the OG series.

Created and showrun by Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” the new series acts as an extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side to find a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance, nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

Executive produced by “Gossip Girl” creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the HBO Max series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show.

“Gossip Girl” will debut the next five episodes of Part 1 of the show’s 12-episode first season weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max. Part 2’s six episodes will follow this fall.