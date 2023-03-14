"Gotham Knights" has arrived on The CW, but this time, there's no Batman in Gotham.
In fact, the Bat is dead, and it's unclear who killed him. But of course, plenty of people are going to put their minds to solving the case of Gotham's most reclusive billionaire and dark knight. But it might just be some of the city's youngest -- and criminally active -- residents that are able to piece it together.
"Gotham Knights" follows Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Batman's adopted son, as he teams up with the children of some of Batman's most notable rogues to bring his father's killer to justice. Also on the case is Gotham's esteemed DA Harvey Dent (Misha Collins), but we all know how his story turns out...
So, here's who's who in this version of Gotham.