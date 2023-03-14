We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Gotham Knights’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New in Gotham

A new super crew is hitting the streets

| March 14, 2023 @ 5:00 PM




"Gotham Knights" has arrived on The CW, but this time, there's no Batman in Gotham.

 

In fact, the Bat is dead, and it's unclear who killed him. But of course, plenty of people are going to put their minds to solving the case of Gotham's most reclusive billionaire and dark knight. But it might just be some of the city's youngest -- and criminally active -- residents that are able to piece it together.

 

"Gotham Knights" follows Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Batman's adopted son, as he teams up with the children of some of Batman's most notable rogues to bring his father's killer to justice. Also on the case is Gotham's esteemed DA Harvey Dent (Misha Collins), but we all know how his story turns out...

 

So, here's who's who in this version of Gotham.



Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan)

Instagram: @oscarmorgan

 

As a young boy, both of Turner's parents were killed. Seeing much of himself in the situation, Bruce Wayne decided to adopt Turner and raised him as his own.

 

Morgan rose to fame playing Leo on "Millie Inbetween."



Harvey Dent (Misha Collins)

Instagram: @misha

 

Batman may have been Gotham's dark knight, but Harvey Dent is the city's white knight. He's also its District Attorney...at least for now. Harvey Dent is, of course, destined to become the villainous Two-Face.

 

Collins has a massive following from his run playing the angel Castiel on "Supernatural."



Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson)

Instagram: @naviarobinson

 

Batman may be gone, but his sidekick is not. The trailer revealed early on that Navia Robinson is playing Robin in "Gotham Knights." She fought alongside Bruce Wayne up until his death.

 

Robinson is best known for playing Raven Baxter's daughter Nia in 80+ episodes of "Raven's Home." She also played Janie in "The Vampire Diaries" and Rosie in "Free Rein."



Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore)

Instagram: @anna_lore

 

Slight spoilers here but, in the comics, Stephanie Brown ends up going by the name of Spoiler, becoming a super in her own right. She's the daughter of Cluemaster, one of Batman's goofy, but still formidable villains.

 

Lore is no stranger to the DC Universe, having played Penny Farthing in "Doom Patrol." She's best known for portraying Carrie in "All American."



Duela Doe (Olivia Rose Keegan)

Instagram: @oliviarosekeegan

 

We don't officially know Duela's last name, which would make sense, since she's introduced as the daughter of The Joker. But, we also have our doubts about her parentage. More on that soon...

 

Keegan is best known for playing Claire Brady on the soap "Days of Our Lives," where she won a Daytime Emmy.

 



Harper Rowe (Fallon Smythe)

Instagram: @fallonsmythe

 

Half of the Rowe siblings, Harper was teased to be a "streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated" character. She's got some signature blue hair, is bisexual and is a particularly gifted engineer.

 

Smythe played Tara in an episode of "grown-ish" and Erin in two episodes of the Disney series "I Didn't Do It."



Cullen Rowe (Tyler DiChiara)

Instagram: @tylerdichiara_

 

Cullen Rowe is Harper's brother, though he's admittedly started to feel a bit suffocated by her protection of him. But, like his sister, he's a crafty thief.

 

You may have previously seen trans actor Tyler DiChiara in the indie film "Relish."