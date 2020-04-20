“American Idol” is no longer America’s No. 1 show in Sunday TV ratings — for one week, at least. For the first time this season, CBS’ “60 Minutes” topped the ABC singing competition among adults 18-49.

ABC still squeaked out a win in the key demo’s primetime averages. As per usual, CBS and its long-running newsmagazine program were first in terms of total viewers.

Last night, “American Idol” aired Part 2 of “This Is Me,” a contestant backstory special comprised of never-before-seen footage, which was created by ABC to help fill out the season amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show also revealed live whether Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti made its Top 20. Sorry, Lauren.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Idol” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8/4 and 5.5 million viewers. Another repeat followed.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and first in viewers with 7.2 million. At 7 p.m., “60 Minutes” landed a 0.9/5 and 9.6 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 6.1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “NCIS: Los Angeles” got a 0.6/3 and 6.7 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 p.m. received a 0.5/3 and 6.3 million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, Fox was fourth with 1.2 million.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 8, “The Wall” p.m. drew a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 p.m. received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Good Girls” got a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

For Fox, following reruns, “The Simpsons” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” got a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 p.m. received a 0.5/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., “Family Guy” finished primetime with a 0.6/3 and 1.6 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 721,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 470,000, airing repeats.