Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Has About as Good a Night as Lauren Mascitti, ’60 Minutes’ Tops Sunday
Grace Leer makes ABC singing competition’s Top 20 instead
Tony Maglio | April 20, 2020 @ 8:41 AM
Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 9:05 AM
ABC
“American Idol” is no longer America’s No. 1 show in Sunday TV ratings — for one week, at least. For the first time this season, CBS’ “60 Minutes” topped the ABC singing competition among adults 18-49.
ABC still squeaked out a win in the key demo’s primetime averages. As per usual, CBS and its long-running newsmagazine program were first in terms of total viewers.
Last night, “American Idol” aired Part 2 of “This Is Me,” a contestant backstory special comprised of never-before-seen footage, which was created by ABC to help fill out the season amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show also revealed live whether Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti made its Top 20. Sorry, Lauren.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Idol” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8/4 and 5.5 million viewers. Another repeat followed.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and first in viewers with 7.2 million. At 7 p.m., “60 Minutes” landed a 0.9/5 and 9.6 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 6.1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “NCIS: Los Angeles” got a 0.6/3 and 6.7 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 p.m. received a 0.5/3 and 6.3 million viewers.
NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, Fox was fourth with 1.2 million.
For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 8, “The Wall” p.m. drew a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 p.m. received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Good Girls” got a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers.
For Fox, following reruns, “The Simpsons” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” got a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 p.m. received a 0.5/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., “Family Guy” finished primetime with a 0.6/3 and 1.6 million viewers.
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 1.1 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 721,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 470,000, airing repeats.
16 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Broke' to 'Listen to Your Heart' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot and ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 15 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 14 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 12 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.97 million
ABC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.19 million
CBS
Two spinoffs started off strong — two did not
