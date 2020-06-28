Graham Linehan, creator of the British sitcoms “The IT Crowd” and “Father Ted,” was banned from Twitter on Saturday after making transphobic comments on his social media account.

According to The Guardian, Twitter’s decision to ban Linehan came after he reportedly tweeted “men aren’t women tho” in response to a Pride post by the Women’s Institute in support of its transgender members. Twitter says it permanently suspended Linehan’s account, @glinner, for “repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation.”

Linehan has, in recent years, made several transphobic remarks, comparing trans activism to Nazism in a radio interview in 2018.

‘The thing I can easily see happening, because I’ve had experience with these type of people already, is someone in a changing room, a man walks in, absolutely no indication that he’s a woman in any way,” Linehan said in an interview in 2018. ‘The woman challenges it, the man says, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m a woman, this is my female beard, this is my female penis, and you’re guilty of hate speech.’ If you don’t think that’s going to happen, I don’t know what world you’re living in, because it’s already happened.'”

“I’m now in a position where I can now answer the question honestly of, if you were around the time of something terrible happening like Nazism, or whatever it happened to be, would you be one of the people who said, ‘No, this is wrong,’ despite being opposed? I feel happy in myself that I’ve been one of the people standing up and saying ‘no, this is wrong,’ despite everybody telling me not to do it.”

Linehan made the Nazi analogy again in an interview earlier this year on BBC Newsnight, comparing children questioning their gender to children being experimented on in Nazi Germany. The comments prompted 115 complaints sent to BBC.

Linehan’s ban comes as other British celebrities have expressed similar views, most notably “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling in an essay earlier this month. The essay prompted a response from “Harry Potter” film stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who reiterated their support for trans individuals.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson wrote.