Vegas, Baby! Grammys Set Early April Date in Move From Los Angeles

The 2022 Grammys have been rescheduled for April 3 and will take place in Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles, the Recording Academy said Tuesday.

Trevor Noah is still set as the host, and the 64th Annual Grammys will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The awards were previously scheduled for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, where they’re traditionally been held but were postponed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It’s not clear whether this year’s move is just for 2022.

The new date for the Grammys is taking the place of the CMT Music Awards, which is a country music awards show voted on entirely by fans, and that will now move to later in April. More information about its date and location will be announced in the coming weeks, and the CMT Awards will for its first year be broadcast on CBS and live-streamed on Paramount+.

“Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming at CBS, said in a statement. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

“What better way to introduce the CMT Music Awards to CBS than aligning with the Grammys during the network’s biggest month of music this April,” said Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, executive producers of the awards show. “Our fans can expect another unforgettable night of music, and we look forward to announcing our new date and sharing more of what we have in store for this year very soon.”

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

The CMT Music Awards are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT). Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.