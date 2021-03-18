Fox and NBC split another Wednesday with “Masked Singer” and “One Chicago” shows

As if the Grammys ratings weren’t rough enough (compared to historical numbers from non-COVID years, that is), CBS aired “Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change” on Wednesday. The special settled for a weak 0.2 rating/2 share among adults 18-49 and had just 1.5 million total viewers.

Univision finished third in the key demo’s ratings, besting both CBS and ABC by that Nielsen metric. At least ABC aired mostly reruns.

Fox and NBC ended up splitting another Wednesday, with the “Masked Singer” network finishing first in the demo and the “One Chicago” universe home averaging the largest overall audience.

Find out who the latest unmasked singer on “The Masked Singer” was here.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/8 and 4.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Game of Talents” got a 0.7/4 and 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/6 and first in viewers with 6.7 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 drew a 0.7/5 and 6.8 million total viewers. “Chicago Fire” at 9 landed a 0.8/6 and 7.2 million total viewers. At 10, “Chicago P.D.” received a 0.8/6 and 6.1 million total viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.4 million.

CBS, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2 million, ABC was fourth with 1.8 million and Telemundo 1.1 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million total viewers. The two-hour Grammys special followed.

For ABC, following repeats, “The Con” at 10 managed a 0.2/2 and 1.6 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 445,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 499,000 total viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” got a 0.1/1 and 391,000 total viewers.