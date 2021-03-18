Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change

CBS

‘Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change’ Ratings Are Not Music to CBS’ Ears

by | March 18, 2021 @ 8:38 AM

Fox and NBC split another Wednesday with “Masked Singer” and “One Chicago” shows

As if the Grammys ratings weren’t rough enough (compared to historical numbers from non-COVID years, that is), CBS aired “Grammys Salute to the Sounds of Change” on Wednesday. The special settled for a weak 0.2 rating/2 share among adults 18-49 and had just 1.5 million total viewers.

Those are not good numbers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

