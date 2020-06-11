‘Grand Theft Auto 5,’ ‘Hitman 3,’ Among Planned PS5 Game Releases

Sony’s PlayStation 5 goes on sale this holiday season

June 11, 2020

The Sony PlayStation 5. Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment shared the first look at several games that will join the lineup of titles available on the upcoming PlayStation 5 console in its June 11 online “Future of Gaming Show.”

Rockstar Games will release an enhanced edition of “Grand Theft Auto V” in 2021, and its online counterpart “Grand Theft Auto Online” will be free to all PS5 players at its launch.

Developer Insomniac Games will create a new Spider-Man game, titled “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” where players will control a futuristic, alternative universe version of the web-slinger. The game is slated to release this holiday alongside the new console. Insomniac will also create a new installment in the action “Ratchet and Clank” series, called “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.” In the trailer for the new “Ratchet & Clank,” the titular duo gets separated, and each has to find their way back to the other while battling pirates and jumping between planets through inter-dimensional rifts.

The long-awaited sequel to Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s 2017 award-winning robo-dinosaur hunting title “Horizon Zero Dawn” — entitled “Horizon Forbidden West” — will be released soon for the PS5, though the studio did not specify a date.

Los Angeles-based game publisher Annapurna Interactive and French developers BlueTwelve Studio showed off a new game that is centered around a stray cat trying to make its way in a cyberpunk, futuristic world. Called “Stray,” the game has been in development since 2016. “Our goal is to create a unique experience playing as a cat,” BlueTwelve creative and game director Viv wrote on the PlayStation blog. “We are inspired everyday by Murtaugh and Riggs, our two cats. Most of the team are cat owners as well, giving us all a lot of helpful first-hand references. Cats are always so playful, cute and lovingly annoying that it’s an endless stream of gameplay ideas for us.

Square Enix, the studio behind the blockbuster “Tomb Raider” franchise, is hard at work on a project with Luminous Productions called “Project Athia.” The game is being designed entirely for the new PS5 system, and will make full use of the new hardware. Luminous said on the PlayStation Blog June 11 the title is a work in progress and will likely change before the game’s release this holiday.

“Borderlands” developer Gearbox will release a first-person action game called “Godfall” this holiday. Developer IO Interactive, the masterminds behind the “Hitman” first-person assassin franchise, confirmed it will release the third installment, “Hitman III,” in January 2021.

Take-Two Interactive released the first teaser trailer for “NBA 2K21,” which will come out on the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X this fall.

