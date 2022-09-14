The CW’s “The Flash” is gearing up for its final season, and with it, series star Grant Gustin is looking back.

In an Instagram post he shared late Tuesday night, the actor, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash across eight seasons of “The Flash” and the season before on “Arrow” (when the show was introduced as a backdoor pilot) shared a short note with fans looking back ahead of Season 9.

“Tomorrow we start filming the final season of ‘The Flash.’ I’ll save the long, emotional captions for later in the season, but to say I’m grateful for this journey and the growth it’s provided me in so many different ways would be a gross understatement,” Gustin shared. “Thankful to everyone who helped give me this opportunity and all the fans of the show that have showed me and anyone that’s been a part of ‘The Flash’ love along the way. Here’s a bit of a photo dump from my first year on the show.”

Gustin then shared a series of pics, including one showing him on set with David Nutter, who directed the pilot.

Sharing the same shot in his Instagram stories, Gustin wrote, “All the love in the world for the very special David Nutter.”

Another shot showed him with John Wesley Shipp, who started out playing his character’s father, Henry Allen, a photograph from the Season 1 cast’s first Television Critics Association Summer tour panel, and other behind the scenes moments.

Gustin followed his Tuesday night post with a shot from the set on Wednesday – a selfie, which he captioned, “Barry has returned for one more race. Day 1.”

Producers announced in August the show would conclude at the end of its ninth season, which will span 13 episodes.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement at the time. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“