Tegna Stock Soars 27% on Report of $8.5 Billion Takeover Bid by Gray Television

Tegna is actually the larger company

| March 6, 2020 @ 6:46 AM Last Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 7:57 AM
Tegna Logo

Photo credit: Tegna

Good morning, Tegna shareholders! Stock in the U.S. regional-TV station owner opened +27% on Friday on news of an $8.5 billion takeover bid, including debt, from rival Gray Television.

Interestingly enough, Tegna is actually the larger of the two similar companies, though it plays in fewer markets. Gray Television’s market cap is $1.6 billion. Tegna’s is $2.9 billion. Gray’s debt is $3.8 billion, Tegna’s is $4.2 billion.

Reuters UK reported the news of the bid, which breaks down to about $20 per share in cash and stock.

Also Read: Why Billions of TV Dollars Are at Stake as NFL Closes in on a New Labor Deal

“Tegna’s policy is not to comment on market rumors,” a spokesperson told TheWrap for this story.

Gray Television did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the Reuters report.

Shares of Gray Television opened up a few percentage points themselves today.

Also Read: Quibi Raises Another $750 Million a Month Before Launch

Last week, Tegna and Gray actually announced an OTT (over-the-top) partnership. The strategic move saw Gray acquire a minority ownership in Tegna’s connected TV and OTT advertising business, Premion. Gray is now selling Premion in its 93 television markets.

Tegna, which says Premion’s revenue in 2019 topped $100 million and is on a double-digit growth path, exists in 51 markets.

The footprints of Gray and Tegna do crossover in some markets. Gray Television, which generally covers smaller markets, reaches 24% of U.S. households. Tegna, the larger-market company, reaches 39%.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Ethan Miller / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Michael Bloomberg is the latest to end the race for Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House

has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue