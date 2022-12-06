Matt Lucas is stepping away from “The Great British Bake Off” after co-hosting for three years, citing a busy schedule that includes his talk show, “Fantasy Football League.”

“Xxx Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else,” Lucas posted on social media Tuesday.

“I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent. I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! Xxx Matt.”

The show said in a statement,” We’ve loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our Tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need. We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”

Noel Fielding, who co-hosts the baking competition show with Lucas, responded to the announcement, writing, “Totally respect your decision matt ! But I will miss your spark in the tent and I will miss you channeling other characters at the drop of a hat like your brilliant Boris Johnson. I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness. I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings snd I will miss us giggling like naughty school boys when Paul say ‘Eggy’ in his Scouse accent. You were so lovely to work with and so kind to the bakers. Have fun on your next adventure and remember ‘It’s all about the show stopper’ 😂 x x x Was a pleasure for me to work with such a wonderful comic talent and a lovely man to boot xx Look forward to your next adventures as a friend and a fan x.”

Prior to joining “TGBBO” in 2020 as a replacement for Sandi Toksvig, who recently was hospitalized in Australia with bronchial pneumonia, Lucas appeared as Nardole in “Doctor Who” and in the films “Alice in Wonderland,” “Bridesmaids” and “Paddington” among others. He immediately clicked with the bakers, along with Fielding, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

His colleagues on the show all weighed in on his decision to exit.

Lucas and fellow comedian David Walliams apologized for 2020 sketches in the comedy shows “Little Britain” and “Come Fly With Me” in which they both donned blackface, brownface and yellowface, made racist jokes and portrayed gay and disabled characters insensitively during cultural theme weeks.

“David and I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry,” Lucas tweeted.