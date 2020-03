Matt Lucas Replaces Sandi Toksvig as ‘Great British Bake Off’ Co-Host

Comedian Matt Lucas has been set as Sandi Toksvig’s replacement as co-host of “The Great British Bake Off,” the UK reality competition’s network, Channel 4, announced Wednesday.

Toksvig left the show — known to U.S. audiences as “The Great British Baking Show,” which streams new episodes on Netflix after they air in the U.K. — back in January. She had acted as co-host alongside Noel Fielding since 2017, when the two replaced original hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Lucas will join Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the baking tent for the show’s upcoming Season 11, which begins filming this spring.

Also Read: 'The Great British Baking Show': Why You Can't Binge Full Season 10 on Netflix

“I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” Lucas said. “I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!'”

Fielding added: “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.”

“I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team,” Hollywood said, with Leith commenting, “The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?”