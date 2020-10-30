How ABC’s Loss of Charlie Brown’s ‘Great Pumpkin’ Could Lead to a Bummer Halloween

by | October 30, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

Classic Peanuts specials, now on Apple TV+, combined for more than 30 million viewers last year on broadcast network

tony maglio ratings report banner

Apple TV+ is pulling the football from millions of traditional television viewers hoping to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on broadcast, and at least a few hundred thousand of them are so unhappy about it they’ve launched a Change.org petition over the move.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Crimson FaZe Clan FaZe Rug

FaZe Clan’s ‘Crimson’ Shows How to Turn Social Mega-Influencers Into Movie Stars
greg laemmle

Inside Laemmle Theatres’ Struggle to Survive Despite LA’s ‘Stupid’ COVID Rules
The Conners

Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Falls to New Series Lows With Election Episode

Will Congress’ Latest Grilling of Big Tech Execs Finally Lead to Change?

2020 World Series Is Least-Watched Ever but Still Tops NBA Finals for 1st Time in 4 Years
this is us world series

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere Declines vs Dodgers World Series Win on Fox
The Craft: Legacy Poster

Inside ‘The Craft: Legacy’ and the Push for Trans Representation in Hollywood
Shepard Smith CNBC

Shepard Smith’s New CNBC Show Doubles Viewers in Timeslot – But He’s Still Way Behind Fox

Gamers Spent $10.7 Billion in September, Mostly on Sports
Tucker Carlson

Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Is Highest-Rated Cable News Show Ever
ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Essential Heroes’ Special Was Not Essential Viewing