NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings

Long holiday weekend ends with high-scoring NFC North affair

Further down the Nielsen rankings, ABC settled for a fourth-place ratings tie in the key demo with Spanish-language broadcast network Univision.

These rivalry games are working out well for NBC . Last night, the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers wrapped up Thanksgiving weekend with an easy ratings win for “Sunday Night Football.”

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC and CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.5 rating/18 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 12.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those numbers are the averages from pregame show “Football Night in America” and the primetime NFC North matchup itself.

CBS was second in ratings with a 1.5/8 and in viewers with 8.1 million. The conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at 7 p.m. posted a 5.3/28 and 23.4 million viewers. Starting at 7:30, “60 Minutes” landed a 2.1/11 and 13.1 million viewers. Re-airings followed to fill out the remainder of primetime.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/2, but fifth in viewers with 1.3 million. Following reruns, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” got a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.5/2 and 1.2 million viewers. A repeat followed.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Univision was fourth with 1.5 million.

For ABC, following reruns, “Supermarket Sweep” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” got a 0.4/2 and 2.7 million viewers. “Card Sharks” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 606,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 413,000. “Pandora” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 332,000 viewers. At 9, “The Outpost” settled for a sad 0.0/0 and 266,000 viewers.