Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong ticked off Donald Trump supporters when he changed the lyrics to the band’s 2004 hit “American Idiot” during a live performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on Sunday night.

Armstrong swapped out the original lyrics, “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda,” for “I’m not part of a MAGA agenda.” MAGA, an acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, has become shorthand for the former president’s die-hard fans.

The crowd at the live show in New York City’s Times Square cheered the lyrical update, but Trump supporters were less pleased. That includes X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk.

Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

“Why did Green Day have to insert politics into their performance of American Idiot” was a typical comment, while fans of the band pointed out that the song was written about George W. Bush.

He was responding to Not the Bee’s post that read “Green Day tried to prove they’re still cool by changing their lyrics to slam the ‘MAGA agenda’ on TV last night.” Their article referenced the oft-used “Hello, fellow kids” meme from an episode of “30 Rock,” featuring Steve Buscemi trying to blend in with teenaged skateboarders.

An X user whose account is named “Todd Freedom” responded to Musk, “Fail… as they are part of the Marxist agenda.”

“I’m fascinated by people who think RATM & Green Day were apolitical bands, or they’ve changed their politics in middle age. This exchange is so cringe,” wrote “You’re Dead to Me” host Greg Jenner on X, referencing actively political musicians Rage Against the Machine.

Green Day’s anti-Trump stance is nothing new — during their 2017 tour, when Trump was still in office, Armstrong would shout “F—k you, Trump!” before singing “American Idiot,” according to Rolling Stone.

“I want people to feel unity when they come to a show. At the same time, I’m not going to puss out on saying what I feel about him and his administration,” Armstrong told the magazine at the time.

Fail… as they are part of the Marxist agenda. — Todd Freedom (@Poxous1413) January 1, 2024

"Why did Green Day have to insert politics into their performance of American Idiot" is a truly incredible sentence to read. pic.twitter.com/bDwMRccsdO — Vas Drimalitis (@vasdrimalitis) January 1, 2024