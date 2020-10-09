The upcoming “Green Lantern” series on HBO Max will feature at least four different versions of the iconic DC Comics character.

Specifically, “Green Lantern” will feature the Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott versions of the character, along with other notable characters like Sinestro and Kilowog. Alan Scott was Earth’s first Green Lantern and will be a gay man like his comic’s counterpart.

According to HBO Max, the series will take place over multiple decades.

The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Guggenheim co-created The CW’s “Arrow” and was a major creative force in the building of the network’s shared universe of DC Comics characters.

HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes.

In the much-maligned 2011 film version of “Green Lantern,” Ryan Reynolds played the Hal Jordan version of the character, opposite Mark Strong as Sinestro. He was an ally in that film, but a post-credits scene teased him eventually becoming the villain that DC Comics fans know. The late Michael Clarke Duncan voiced Kilowog.

In the comics, Sinestro is a former member of the Green Lantern corp. who goes rogue.

Along with “Green Lantern,” HBO Max is now the home of all DC Universe series like “Doom Patrol” and “Titans,” and has the upcoming “Justice League” re-cut by Zack Snyder. J.J. Abrams is also developing a “Justice League Dark” series.