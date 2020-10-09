The upcoming “Green Lantern” series on HBO Max will feature at least four different versions of the iconic DC Comics character.
Specifically, “Green Lantern” will feature the Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott versions of the character, along with other notable characters like Sinestro and Kilowog. Alan Scott was Earth’s first Green Lantern and will be a gay man like his comic’s counterpart.
According to HBO Max, the series will take place over multiple decades.
The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Guggenheim co-created The CW’s “Arrow” and was a major creative force in the building of the network’s shared universe of DC Comics characters.
HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes.
In the much-maligned 2011 film version of “Green Lantern,” Ryan Reynolds played the Hal Jordan version of the character, opposite Mark Strong as Sinestro. He was an ally in that film, but a post-credits scene teased him eventually becoming the villain that DC Comics fans know. The late Michael Clarke Duncan voiced Kilowog.
In the comics, Sinestro is a former member of the Green Lantern corp. who goes rogue.
Along with “Green Lantern,” HBO Max is now the home of all DC Universe series like “Doom Patrol” and “Titans,” and has the upcoming “Justice League” re-cut by Zack Snyder. J.J. Abrams is also developing a “Justice League Dark” series.
Thanks to COVID-19, nearly all of the Marvel and DC superhero movies from Sony, Disney/Marvel/Fox and Warner Bros. have been postponed until at least early 2021 -- when, studios hope, we might have a better handle on this disaster. Will these dates stick? That depends on a vaccine or how comfortable people feel spending several hours in a sealed off room with dozens of other people. But assuming everything works out there'll be quite a lot of comic book movies to watch sooner than you think. To help you keep track, here are the 12 films coming our way to cinemas over a 16-month-window in 2021 and 2022.
"Morbius" Pseudo Vampire "Morbius," the Marvel comic book villain turned antihero starring Jared Leto, Tyrese Gibson and J.K. Simmons was originally set to open in theaters on July 31, 2020. It'll now be released on March 19, 2021.
"Black Widow" "Black Widow" was originally supposed to kick off Summer 2020 before being postponed to November 6, but it's set for May 7, 2021, the slot previously held by "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" The "Venom" sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," moved from October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021.
“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" previously slated for May 7, 2021, will now open on July 9, 2021.
"The Suicide Squad" The not-a-sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn, was one of the films not affected by the pandemic and so far it will hit theaters on schedule Aug. 6, 2021.
"Eternals" "Eternals," directed by Chloé Zhao, will now open Nov. 5, 2021, after initially being slated for February 12, 2021.
"Untitled Tom Holland Spider-Man 3" The third "Spider-Man" film starring Tom Holland which was originally scheduled for release on July 16, 2021, will now open on Dec. 17, 2021.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" "Thor: Love and Thunder," the 4th entry in the the "Thor" franchise starring Chris Hemsworth and the second directed by Taika Waititi, moves up a week from Feb 18, 2022 to Feb 11.
"The Batman" "The Batman" is getting a new Bat-time: The film directed by Matt Reeves will now hit theaters on March 4, 2022, after Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" was moved from its December 2020 release date to Oct. 1, 2021, originally the home of "The Batman."
"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" Marvel Studios "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which was originally scheduled to be released on Nov 5, 2021, will now be released on March 25, 2022.
"Captain Marvel 2" "Captain Marvel 2," which was not previously dated, is now set for a July 8, 2022 release.
