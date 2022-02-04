The Producers Guild of America will honor producer, writer, and director Greg Berlanti with its Norman Lear Achievement Award during the Producers Guild Awards next month in Los Angeles.

The Norman Lear Award, named after the prolific Emmy-winning producer of “All in the Family,” celebrates producers who have made a significant impact on the art and craft of television. Previous honorees include Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley and Lear himself.



“From beloved series like ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ must-watch streaming shows like ‘The Flight Attendant’ and action-packed DC hits like ‘The Flash’ and ‘Doom Patrol,’ Greg has produced some of the most obsession-worthy series in the history of television,” said Producers Guild of America presidents, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a statement. “Greg’s ability to capture the world’s attention with captivating characters and innovative storylines, generation after generation, is unparalleled. We’re thrilled to honor Greg with the Norman Lear Award.”

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award from everyone at the PGA, especially given it’s named after Norman Lear: the kindest, warmest and wisest legend I’ve ever had the good fortune of calling a friend. I’m so grateful to everyone at the Producers Guild and all of my coworkers who have helped make a moment like this possible,” said Berlanti.

Berlanti began his career in television as a staff writer on “Dawson’s Creek” and became an executive producer and showrunner of the hit series after only one year on staff. He’s served as creator, writer, and producer on series including “Everwood,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Political Animals,” “You,” “Arrow,” “Blindspot, “Supergirl,” “Riverdale,” “Titans,” and “All American.”

He’s been nominated for Golden Globes and Emmys and received nods from the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America. In 2020, Time magazine named him one of its 100 Most Influential People of 2020. For the past few years, Berlanti Productions has had as many as 15 shows on the air at one time.

His feature film directorial projects include “The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy,” and “Live, Simon” and he is set to direct and produce an untitled Rock Hudson biopic.

Berlanti’s upcoming feature projects include Amazon’s “My Policeman” and HBO Max’s “Moonshot.” The movie division of his company, Berlanti/Schechter Films, has an exclusive first-look feature film deal with Netflix.

Event chairs for the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards, to be held Saturday, March 19, at the Fairmount Century Plaza, are Chris Thomas, vice president of creative services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, executive producer at The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo directs.