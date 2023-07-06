Greg Gutfeld Creams Ben & Jerrys Over ‘Indigenous Stolen Land’ Tweet: ‘Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is’ (Video)

“The Five” got all churned up over Ben & Jerrys’ holiday weekend tweet calling for the return of indigenous land, suggesting the Vermont company start with its own ice cream plants and noting that its product can also kill people – eventually.

Jeanine Pirro led the five-person primetime panel into the discussion Wednesday, quoting the company’s 4th of July tweet saying “This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it.” The tweet includes a link to sign a petition.

“They have factories where Native Americans, like the Abenakis, live in South Burlington, Vermont,” Pirro said. “Should they give that land back?”

For answers, she turned first to “Gutfeld!” host and “The Five” regular Greg Gutfeld.

“Put their money where their mouth is, that’s what I say,” Gutfeld said. “You know, that’s funny, the entire world is based on conquest, right? Stolen land, stolen freedom – it wasn’t called that, it was called conquest, so. Good luck solving that injustice.”

That’s where Gutfeld suggested that pints of ice cream are their own form of social evil.

“I think Ben & Jerrys have evened the score, at least against white people, by making a product that elevates cholesterol and heart disease risk, increases body weight, blood sugar, diabetes — I mean, it’s not like giving someone a diseased blanket,” he said. “But over time, it kills people.”

Co-host Dana Perino suggested that the ice cream makers’ longtime politics may not be such a great marketing strategy in the long run.

“It’s a bit like Ben & Jerry’s is being protected from this, because they’ve done this for years,” she said. “It’s not even that surprising, like, get a new schtick. They’re just trying to be provocative. Recently you’ve seen that conservative backlash can have an impact on a corporation’s bottom line.”

It’s probably best that neither Gutfeld nor “The Five” cast and producers didn’t click on the tweet’s “take action” link – there, they would have found that the ice cream company is calling for the first step to be the return of Mt. Rushmore (later noted on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem).

