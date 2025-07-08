Greg Gutfeld Guts Zohran Mamdani for Columbia Application ‘Grift’: ‘Wasn’t Confused, He Was Calculating | Video

“Gutfeld!” host Greg Gutfeld isn’t buying Zohran Mamdani’s explanation.

The New York City mayoral candidate claimed to be Black or African-American on his application to Columbia University in 2009, according to a report in the New York Times from last week – saying the document “didn’t allow for the complexity of his background” and prompting supporters to chalk it up to a youthful indiscretion.

“I guess there was no box for ‘Trust-fund communist douchebag,’” the Fox News late-night host said Monday night, kicking off a lengthy monologue that accused Mamdani of straight-up intentional “grift.”

“He didn’t get in! He probably shouldn’t have included a referral letter from this lady,” cutting to a picture of Elizabeth Warren in a native headdress. “But now, Zohran says he doesn’t consider himself Black at all. I guess it was just that Justin Trudeau kind of Black, where you just wipe it off at the end of the day.”

Gutfeld jumped off the example into a wider dissertation on race preference in academia and beyond.

“It raises the often-ignored question: How can you claim to be oppressed when you know the claim gets preferential treatment?” Gutfeld said. “I mean, why would you choose an identity that supposedly holds you back – unless you knew you it could actually move you forward? So he saw the grift, using a false disadvantage to actually get ahead.”

Gutfeld joked that Mamdani was lying to get what he wanted: “Like when I used to tell women that I loved them. He wasn’t confused, he was calculating. Mamdani knew that applying-while-Black could be a ticket past the velvet rope of Ivy League admissions.”

The host said identity politics has exploded since 2009, and Mamdani knew exactly what he was doing.

“This privileged progeny of Hollywood and academia tried to leapfrog over everyone’s else,” he continued. “And that’s Mamdani’s background – dad’s a professor, mom’s a director. Both Indian. And that makes him Indian. Because he was born in Uganda … he checked the Black box. That’s like claiming you’re Hispanic because your mom went into labor at Taco Bell.”

Gutfeld went further, accusing “leftists,” like the democratic socialist candidate, of trying to take advantage of the system disruptions they create.

“Do you notice it’s always the lefties who pull this kind of [expletive]?” he said. “Their thinking is, ‘We created this game, might as well take advantage of it.’ So he dumped his past and picked the one that carries social capital. Still, he didn’t get in! Which means his transcript had so many D’s in it, it looked like Gov. Pritzker’s bra.”

“Guess he’ll never get that degree in advanced flag-burning.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.