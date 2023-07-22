Greg Gutfeld Mocks James Cameron Over Director’s 5 Failed Marriages: He ‘Didn’t Predict That’ (Video)

The Fox News host delivered the jab during a segment on the director’s remarks about AI and “The Terminator”

Greg Gutfeld gladly took the bait James Cameron dangled when the “Terminator” director joked he warned society about the dangers of AI way back in 1984 with the making of the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

It was all the Fox News host needed to crack one back at Cameron — and Gutfeld being Gutfeld, it got personal.

“Cameron’s had five failed marriages,” Gutfeld said, delivering the punchline at the close of a five-minute segment on “The Five” about Cameron’s comments. “Didn’t predict that.”

“Let’s not call them failures,” cohost Jesse Watters piled on, before moving the show onto other topics.

For his part, Gutfeld, 58, appears to have waited until age 40 to get married. Nearly 20 years later, his marriage to former Russian model, fashion stylist and Maxim Russia photo editor, Elena Moussa — whom he “foolishly hit on for three days” after meeting her — seems to be working out.

Watch the full Fox News segment courtesy of YouTube at the top of this page.

James Cameron attends the handprints and footprints ceremony honoring "Avatar: The Way Of Water" filmmakers James Cameron and Jon Landau at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on January 12, 2023.
