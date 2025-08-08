Greg Gutfeld Reminds Jimmy Fallon of the Time They Wrestled While ‘Wasted’ and Ended Up at a Gay Bar | Video

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld made a memorable late night appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — in large part thanks to him reminding the program’s host about a roving drunken night 15 years ago that Fallon didn’t seem to remember himself.

It started at an “illegal speakeasy” in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood where Fallon tackled Gutfeld “like a giant golden retriever,” and it ended at a nondescript gay bar in the same neighborhood.

“This is hilarious. We’ve met before,” Fallon said at the top of Thursday night’s interview.

“Yes, you have no memory of it, which is understandable, because we were wasted,” Gutfeld said.

The self-professed King of Late Night then went on to describe his friend Tracy, a mutual friend of Fallon’s who’s “a cross between a Viking and a larger Viking.” Tracy apparently opened a speakeasy “the size of a shipping container” where the inside, by Gutfeld’s measure, looked like a place “where special ops forces waterboard terrorists.”

“It wasn’t that bad,” Fallon interjected — before Gutfeld reminded him that there was actually no bar inside the space, just a cooler.

“You’re not making this up. I totally know what you’re talking about,” Fallon admitted. “I think I remember bringing beer into the bar, and then him charging me for my own beer.”

The “Gutfeld!” host continued, detailing how he was with a friend when he ran into Fallon, who he didn’t know at the time, and the “Tonight Show” host, drunk, ran towards him and tackled him.

“You’re like, on top of me. And so we’re wrestling, we’re wrestling. And then you change, and you start wrestling my buddy Andy, and you’re wrestling him,” Gutfeld recalled. “You guys get on the ground. You guys are now on the ground wrestling. And I pull out a cigarette, I light a cigarette, and I’m smoking it, and you stop, and you come over to me, and you grab it, and you crinkle it, and you go, ‘These things will kill you.’ And you threw it.”

The story continued with Fallon leaving the bar and buying Gutfeld more cigarettes, the group of them continuing to have a “weird” time at the speakeasy and leaving for a bar around the corner. While the establishment was a straight bar during the day, Gutfeld said it “goes gay” later in the night while they were there — “You can tell it goes gay because the bartender at 6 o’clock takes off his shirt.”

“Then we’re in there for a while. That’s where the story ends,” Gutfeld concluded.

Fallon apologized for tackling him and Gutfeld just gushed. “It was great. It was all very good natured, and it was a great memory, and I’m so glad I finally got to tell you about it,” he said.

Watch Gutfeld’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.