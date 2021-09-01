Gregg Leakes, Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star NeNe Leakes, Dies at 66

Gregg Leakes, the husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member NeNe Leakes and staple on the Bravo reality show, died Wednesday at age 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

Leakes was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2018 but went into remission. In June 2021, his wife announced that his cancer had returned and he was recovering in a hospital after surgery.

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family them allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time,” Dukes’ statement said.

Last week, NeNe said that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side” amid his cancer battle. She followed that up with an Instagram post that simply read “broken” with a prayer and broken heart emoji.

Gregg married NeNe in 1997, and the couple divorced in 2011 but remarried in 2013. Their second wedding was chronicled in the series, “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.”

NeNe Leakes was an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which debuted in 2008. Her and Gregg’s relationship woes and reconciliation were chronicled on the series over 12 seasons. The couple have a son, Brentt. Gregg was also stepfather to Nene’s son Bryson.