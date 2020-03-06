‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are NOT Fans of How Alex Karev Left the Show

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”)

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans said goodbye to longtime series regular Justin Chambers on Thursday night with an episode titled “Leave a Light On,” which revealed where the heck his character Dr. Alex Karev has been this whole time — and how he was being written off the show.

And when fans found out the answer to that question, well, some had a very, very strong negative reaction and took to Twitter to share in their dismay.

During the hour, we learned that Alex has not actually been “in Iowa with his mother” or “going through something” in the time he’s been away from his BFF Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington), but on a farm in Kansas with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens and their children he never knew they had.

Since Chambers and Katherine Heigl, who played Izzie on “Grey’s” from 2005-2010, did not actually appear in the episode, all of this is revealed in letters that Alex wrote to Meredith, Jo and Bailey (Chandra Wilson), which are recited in voiceovers by Chambers.

Apparently, after Izzie divorced Alex and left Seattle a decade ago, she gave birth to their twins, Eli and Alexis, in secret. Alex only recently reconnected with Izzie and found out about his secret family. After Meredith’s trial last fall (the last time Chambers actually appeared on the ABC medical drama, two months before he revealed he was exiting the series), Alex went to visit them and decided to just stay.

Yeah, this wasn’t exactly the ending a lot of “Grey’s” fans wanted for Alex.

Below are just 15 of the MANY angry Twitter reactions. We had to sift through a whole bunch of especially profane ones to keep it semi-clean here.

I am gonna pretend Alex Karev is dead and DID NOT abandon his entire family for Izzie Stevens.

#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ifJ9bJaZdS — ardentdreamer08 (@ardentdreamer08) March 6, 2020

#GreysAnatomy fans after finding out they were getting rid of #AlexKarev: “haha how funny would it be if they just sent him to Izzy”

Writers with obviously no clue how to end this story reading the comments: *writing furiously*

Everyone everywhere last night: pic.twitter.com/qrccuMrbnC — Lex???? (@otagadnas) March 6, 2020

I did not watch 16 seasons of #GreysAnatomy for them to do this to #AlexKarev! pic.twitter.com/LcfRvJOtIA — PaigeThePigeon (@pigeon_paige) March 6, 2020

alex karev leaving his wife, all of his colleagues and his best friend for izzie stevens literally sounds like a whole ass fanfiction you could find one wattpad when you were 12 but ok — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) March 6, 2020

I hate the way they wrote off Alex Karev from #GreysAnatomy. I get they had to come up with an explanation but this was such a reach, didn’t fit his character development or honor his relationship with Jo. Major fail. ???? @GreysABC — Alicia Rancilio (@aliciar) March 6, 2020

Gonna just pretend that Alex went to go take a life changing job with Cristina and Jo knew and was supportive because that literally made no sense #AlexKarev #GreysAnantomy — CONGRATS PARASITE (@Braeblades) March 6, 2020

Alex Karev has gone through the best character developement in this show and Alex Karev that I know would never EVER abandon the amazing woman Jo became for Izzie, especially through letters but y'all not ready to have this conversation yet. Dissapointing #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/KiDS5Mr7k0 — ???????????????????? (@_GoldenZayn) March 6, 2020

Just ignoring the end that they gave to Alex Karev. It’s so unfair. Years and years of developing for nothing. He would never leave Jo or Meredith like this. That’s not the Karev that I used to know. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/3GOnJjlIbO — best of grey’s (@greyarchive) March 6, 2020

I have decided that Alex Karev died on the way to see his mum and his body was never claimed. End. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/TGmXBZn7bL — Kukumba (@DCalyne) March 6, 2020

THE DISRESPECT FOR ALEX KAREV, SHONDA WTF ARE YOU DOING #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/KamtO5f0OG — rakel teicheira (@raquelcaetanot) March 6, 2020

R.I.P. Alex Karev (c. 1978-2020) Husband, Son, Brother. Survived by his wife, Jo Wilson, and best friend, Meredith Grey. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ffREqzAuY1 — ᴍᴀᴅs ???? (@sasscatalog) March 6, 2020

This is worse than Derek Shepherd being killed off. This is abandonment of a character that has been through hell and back and who GREW from it. A character that is now inflicting intentional pain on his fragile wife. Alex Karev would NEVER have done this. Never. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PxcnYprqAf — Natacha (@Blerd_Life) March 6, 2020