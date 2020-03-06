‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are NOT Fans of How Alex Karev Left the Show

A few Twitter users pull out “Avengers” comparisons

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”)

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans said goodbye to longtime series regular Justin Chambers on Thursday night with an episode titled “Leave a Light On,” which revealed where the heck his character Dr. Alex Karev has been this whole time — and how he was being written off the show.

And when fans found out the answer to that question, well, some had a very, very strong negative reaction and took to Twitter to share in their dismay.

During the hour, we learned that Alex has not actually been “in Iowa with his mother” or “going through something” in the time he’s been away from his BFF Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington), but on a farm in Kansas with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens and their children he never knew they had.

Since Chambers and Katherine Heigl, who played Izzie on “Grey’s” from 2005-2010, did not actually appear in the episode, all of this is revealed in letters that Alex wrote to Meredith, Jo and Bailey (Chandra Wilson), which are recited in voiceovers by Chambers.

Apparently, after Izzie divorced Alex and left Seattle a decade ago, she gave birth to their twins, Eli and Alexis, in secret. Alex only recently reconnected with Izzie and found out about his secret family. After Meredith’s trial last fall (the last time Chambers actually appeared on the ABC medical drama, two months before he revealed he was exiting the series), Alex went to visit them and decided to just stay.

Yeah, this wasn’t exactly the ending a lot of “Grey’s” fans wanted for Alex.

Below are just 15 of the MANY angry Twitter reactions. We had to sift through a whole bunch of especially profane ones to keep it semi-clean here.

