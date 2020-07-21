‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Plots Pandemic Storyline for Next Season

ABC’s long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” will confront the coronavirus pandemic head-on when it returns next season.

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure,” said “Grey’s” executive producer Krista Vernoff during the Emmys livestream. “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.” Vernoff made the comments on the panel, “Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going,” which was hosted by the Television Academy (via Entertainment Weekly). The livestream will be available Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

Vernoff added that the writers are meeting with real-life doctors for their experiences dealing with the health crisis.

Also Read: How CBS Pulled Off a New 'All Rise' Episode During a Pandemic

“The doctors come in and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for,” she said. “I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is heading into its 17th season next year. Like most shows on broadcast this past season, it was cut short due to the production shutdown caused by the pandemic. Production on the series has yet to begin for next season, Vernoff added.